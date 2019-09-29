|
October 6, 1924 - September 25, 2019
Seferina Rodriguez born on October 6, 1924; went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019 at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her husband Leon H. Rodriguez, parents Jesus and Camilla Silva and sister Enedina. Survivors include children: Esperanza (Frank), Lupe, Leo (Sylvia), Mary (Tino) and Irene (Rick), 2 sisters, 3 brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great grandchildren and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South
