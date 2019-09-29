Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Seferina Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seferina Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seferina Rodriguez Obituary
October 6, 1924 - September 25, 2019
Seferina Rodriguez born on October 6, 1924; went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019 at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her husband Leon H. Rodriguez, parents Jesus and Camilla Silva and sister Enedina. Survivors include children: Esperanza (Frank), Lupe, Leo (Sylvia), Mary (Tino) and Irene (Rick), 2 sisters, 3 brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great grandchildren and other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South
For personal acknowledgement, sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seferina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now