September 11, 1937 - February 26, 2019
Seferino "Chepe" Solis, entered eternal rest February 26, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born September 11, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas. He is reunited in heaven with his father Belen, mother Clara, brothers Beto, Louis Solis and Sister Anna Guerrero. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 50 years Mary Lou Solis; children Rick (Eloisa), Gilbert (Lori), Bobby (Sheila), Mark, Ruben (Joann), John (Amy), brothers Ralph, Richard, sisters Carmen, Yolanda, Elsa, sixteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-great grand children, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Chepe was a well-respected musician who performed, toured, and recorded with numerous Mexican, Tejano, and Country Western stars. He was the recipient of numerous awards to include Pura Vida, Lo Mejor de Lo Nuestro, and Alegria awards along with Grammy credits for major artist recordings. Chepe performed for major political figures such as President Richard Nixon, President George H W. Bush, and Senator Hilary Clinton as well as represented Hemisfair 68 at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Chepe was a main stay at Mi Tierra Restaurant for over 60 years where major artist came looking for his one of a kind guitar playing.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2019