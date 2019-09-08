|
April 21, 1931 - August 30, 2019
Selma Lozano Pantalion went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019. Selma was born on April 21, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas to Jose and Antonia Lozano and raised in Nacogdoches, Texas. It was in Nacogdoches that she met and eventually married her Army soldier sweetheart Hollis. After living at various military installations, they eventually settled in San Antonio where they raised their family. Selma was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother with family always coming first. She especially loved visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Selma was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and Very Special People (VSPs). Selma competed in volleyball most of her life and participated for 12 years in the Senior Olympics Volleyball with the Volleybelles team, going to Nationals 6 times, taking silver once and gold three times. Selma loved to travel which included visits to Hawaii, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland. Her last trip was her most memorable when she was able to visit Israel and "walk the streets that Jesus walked".
Selma was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Antonia Lozano, her brothers Amos and Joe Lozano, her sisters Sally Lopez, Elizabeth Flores and Nellie Hargrove. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Hollis Pantalion, children Hollis Pantalion, Jr. (Kathleen), Jesse Pantalion (Rosemarie), Joe Pantalion (Adrienne) and Sandra Carter (Jim), adored grandchildren Travis, Rachel, Scott, Heather, Jamie, Hollie and Drace and 7 precious great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Leno Lozano along with numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
Special thanks to former SAMMC Doctors David Ferraro and Jason Barnett for exceptional care and treatment. Special thanks also to long-time caregiver Diana Arriola and to the Willis and Flores families who were the epitome of "loving thy neighbor". We greatly appreciate the special care given by all Brookdale Kingsley and Brookdale Hospice staff.
A visitation will begin on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019