|
|
February . 26, 1924 - June 8, 2019
Selma Marie Rothe Laughlin Crabb of Hondo, age 95, returned home to her Creator June 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 26, 1924, to Carl F. and Johanna C. "Jane" Rudinger Rothe at D'Hanis, Texas. She married a Garner State Park Civilian Conservation Corps "boy," Guy R. Laughlin, of Barksdale. Their only child was born at Kelly Field Station, San Antonio, while Guy served in the Army Air Corps. They lived in Uvalde, San Marcos and San Antonio. Later, Selma married Leslie Lee Crabb and continued to live in San Antonio. She spent the last five years of her life in Hondo. Selma is survived by her daughter, MaryAnn Laughlin Abbott; sister, Dorothy Jean Rothe Cantwell; stepson, Larry Lee Crabb; and extended family.
No funeral service will be held. She will be buried, as she requested, next to her parents in the Rothe Cemetery at D'Hanis. Memorials may be made to the . Full obituary: www.guinn-horger.com
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019