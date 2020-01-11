Home

Sergio G. Castilleja entered eternal life on January 1, 2020 at the age of 52. A graduate of Clark High School, he attained a Bachelor of Arts in Public Justice from St. Mary's University in 1991. A true son of Texas, he was an avid fan of football, fishing and hunting.

Sergio is preceded in death by his twin,Mario and is survived by his beloved daughters Emily Ann and Jaclyn, parents Ben and Martha, siblings Leticia and Josué; life-long friends and a large extended family.

On January 17, 2020, to celebrate his life and passing, a Rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at St. Mathew's Catholic Church located at 10703 Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX. Interment will follow at the Cordi-Marion Resurrection Cemetery, 11624 Culebra, San Antonio, TX.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 11, 2020
