It is with heavy hearts that the family of Servando Ramon Arizpe, 89, of Seguin, Texas, announce his passing from this earthly place on Friday July 17, 2020.

Servando joins his beloved wife and daughter, Eloisa Quintana Arizpe (1927-2018) and Linda Bernadette Berry (1962-2001) in Heaven. Servando will be lovingly remembered by daughters: Eloise A. Guzman (Ruben), Mary E. Derrick, Irma A. Cano, and Blanca E. McMahon (Rick), 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Servando is survived by his sister, Evangelina Arispe Stewart, 90.

Servando, born in Cibolo, Texas, was the youngest of 4 children born to Daniel Arispe and Rosalina Villarreal. Servando served as an Army Explosive Operator Foreman at Fort Bragg, NC during the Korean War era (1952-1954) and rose to the rank of Corporal. Later, he became a dedicated employee of the Southern Pacific Railroad (now Union Pacific) where he was honored for his excellent craftsmanship. After 26 years as a Boilermaker, he retired in 1990 and spent his retirement years in Seguin, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Tomas Arispe, and sister, Rosalinda Fagnani Salazar.

All Church Services will be held at Selma's Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 16075 N. Evans Road Selma, TX on Tuesday July 28, 2020.

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00AM, with The Rosary to be recited at 10:30AM. The Burial will follow at Selma Cemetery No. 2 located on the Church ground.

The Family would like to extend their gratitude to: Father Jeff Pehl, the medical community at Well Med Group, NE Baptist Hospital, NE Methodist Hospital, The City of Selma and Servando's lifelong friend, Joe Urdiales, and his longtime caretaker, Mary E. Derrick.