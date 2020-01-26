|
|
Servando "Mike" Segovia entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born September 24, 1924 in Waco, Texas to Luz M. Segovia and Isabel Gonzalez.
Mr. Segovia is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Fela Iruegas, Estela Reza, Emma Segovia, Cuauhtemoc Segovia, Eleazar Segovia, Luz Segovia, Rodolfo Segovia and E.G. Segovia.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Abigail Segovia; daughters, Maria Isabel Segovia-Allen (Neal Allen), Alicia Segovia, and Irma Segovia; grandchildren, Jeffrey Davila, Alauna Davila, Ethan Davila, Lydia Davila and Sofia Guadalupe Allen, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In honor of Mr. Segovia's life, a visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00pm to 9:00pm with
a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home. On Tuesday, January 28, 2020 a procession will depart at 9:30am for a 10:00am Funeral Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020