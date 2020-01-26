Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.E.Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 226-6111
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.E.Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
M.E.Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Servando Segovia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Servando Segovia


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Servando Segovia Obituary

Servando "Mike" Segovia entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born September 24, 1924 in Waco, Texas to Luz M. Segovia and Isabel Gonzalez.

Mr. Segovia is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Fela Iruegas, Estela Reza, Emma Segovia, Cuauhtemoc Segovia, Eleazar Segovia, Luz Segovia, Rodolfo Segovia and E.G. Segovia.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Abigail Segovia; daughters, Maria Isabel Segovia-Allen (Neal Allen), Alicia Segovia, and Irma Segovia; grandchildren, Jeffrey Davila, Alauna Davila, Ethan Davila, Lydia Davila and Sofia Guadalupe Allen, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In honor of Mr. Segovia's life, a visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00pm to 9:00pm with

a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home. On Tuesday, January 28, 2020 a procession will depart at 9:30am for a 10:00am Funeral Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Condolences may be offered at www.merodriguez.com.

Arrangements entrusted to M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Servando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.E.Rodriguez Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -