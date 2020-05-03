Severiano S. Castro, known as "Sevie," beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on April 22, 2020. The family was by his side as he began his peaceful, heavenly journey. Sevie was born on May 19, 1941 to Maria and Severiano Castro in San Antonio, Texas. Rose Mary, his wife of 53 years, his lovely daughter, Elizabeth, and wonderful son, Michael, fondly remember him as the best Dad in the World! He was proud of Mike and Liz for their accomplishments. His beloved grandkids, Ashton, Landon, and Harper were the apple of his eye. His last words to them were "Make me proud." Sevie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Antonio. He is survived by his family, his brothers Pete, Richard, Frank and wife Cynthia and their children. He was also close to Rose Mary's family, Anna and Jack, Robert and Byrdie, Gracie and Bobbie, and their families. He retired from Sysco Foods after 30 plus years, making many friends at the office and among his customers. He was a proud member of the Lanier High School Alumni, Class of 1961. Volunteering at Mission San Jose, National Park Service, was clearly one of his last delightful activities. Sevie served the Lord his entire life. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, serving for many years in the Ministry of the Sick. His volunteer work for Catholic Charities at the Guadalupe Community Center, St. Stephen's Care Center, RSVP, and Project Hope showed his generosity of time and treasure. Sevie was honored to be a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 10240, and a 4th Degree Knight of Assembly 1102 and later, Assembly 3759. He was an Oblate Associate, part of the Mazenodian Family, following the example of St. Eugene. Besides offering support to the Oblate Seminarians, he generously helped Seminarians at Assumption Seminary. He was overjoyed seeing them become ordained priests. The family thanks John Brahm and his family for the 11 years John gave to us through Sevie's kidney transplant. We are grateful for the care given to him by all his doctors, especially his hero, Dr. Nasi Fathi. If you wish, memorials in Severiano Castro's name can be made to Catholic Charities, 202 W. French Place, San Antonio TX 78212 or the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, 327 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78216. At a later date, there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass for Sevie Castro





