Sergeant 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, age 28, went to be with our Lord on February 8, 2020 while conducting Special Operations in Afghanistan. Jaguar was born on August 12, 1991 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to Javier Soliz Gutierrez and Sylvia Galvan Gutierrez.
Jaguar was the quintessential family man. He was deeply in love with his wife Gabby and treasured their 4 children. He did not live for himself or his own pleasures. He lived sacrificially for his family. Whenever he was not training, Jag could be found with his family at the beach, a park, waffle house, church, or making videos with his family.
Jaguar also loved his country. His desire to defend America by rising to the most elite levels of combat was his dream since he was a young boy. He joined the Army the first chance he got and never regretted it. He was a humble Green Beret who believed till the end that the U.S.A. was utterly unique, blessed and exceptional, and therefore, was worth fighting for.
Javier Jaguar was more than a man of faith. He loved God above everything. He was a committed Christ follower, professing Him as Lord and Savior from the time he was a youth until the Lord called him home. And yes, it was his sense of calling from his Heavenly Father that he pursued the military life and fulfilled it with the ultimate sacrifice.
Jaguar served in the US Army as a 7th Special Forces Senior Communications Sergeant. He earned several medals, including:
Army Commendation Medal (10LC)
Army Achievement Medal
Good Conduct Medal
National Defense Service Medal
Iraq Campaign Medal
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 2)
Army Service Ribbon
Expert Infantry and Parachutist Badges
Special Forces Tab
Afghanistan Campaign Medal
Bronze Star Medal
Purple Heart
He was preceded in death by his great grandfather Thomas Ortiz, who was a WWII veteran, and his great-grandmother Velia Ortiz both of whom were very close to Jaguar throughout his childhood. Jaguar is survived by his loving wife, Gabriela Elena Gutierrez; children, Gabriel Apollo Gutierrez, Eden Belen Gutierrez, Helen Esther Gutierrez, and Emee Keren Gutierrez; parents, Javier and Sylvia Gutierrez; sisters, Jenea Gutierrez and Jordan Gutierrez Garza (Joshua); and his nephew, Noah Rocha.
