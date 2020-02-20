San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for SFC Javier Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SFC Javier Jaguar Gutierrez


1991 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SFC Javier Jaguar Gutierrez Obituary

Sergeant 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, age 28, went to be with our Lord on February 8, 2020 while conducting Special Operations in Afghanistan. Jaguar was born on August 12, 1991 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to Javier Soliz Gutierrez and Sylvia Galvan Gutierrez.

Jaguar was the quintessential family man. He was deeply in love with his wife Gabby and treasured their 4 children. He did not live for himself or his own pleasures. He lived sacrificially for his family. Whenever he was not training, Jag could be found with his family at the beach, a park, waffle house, church, or making videos with his family.

Jaguar also loved his country. His desire to defend America by rising to the most elite levels of combat was his dream since he was a young boy. He joined the Army the first chance he got and never regretted it. He was a humble Green Beret who believed till the end that the U.S.A. was utterly unique, blessed and exceptional, and therefore, was worth fighting for.

Javier Jaguar was more than a man of faith. He loved God above everything. He was a committed Christ follower, professing Him as Lord and Savior from the time he was a youth until the Lord called him home. And yes, it was his sense of calling from his Heavenly Father that he pursued the military life and fulfilled it with the ultimate sacrifice.

Jaguar served in the US Army as a 7th Special Forces Senior Communications Sergeant. He earned several medals, including:

Army Commendation Medal (10LC)

Army Achievement Medal

Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 2)

Army Service Ribbon

Expert Infantry and Parachutist Badges

Special Forces Tab

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Bronze Star Medal

Purple Heart

He was preceded in death by his great grandfather Thomas Ortiz, who was a WWII veteran, and his great-grandmother Velia Ortiz both of whom were very close to Jaguar throughout his childhood. Jaguar is survived by his loving wife, Gabriela Elena Gutierrez; children, Gabriel Apollo Gutierrez, Eden Belen Gutierrez, Helen Esther Gutierrez, and Emee Keren Gutierrez; parents, Javier and Sylvia Gutierrez; sisters, Jenea Gutierrez and Jordan Gutierrez Garza (Joshua); and his nephew, Noah Rocha.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SFC Javier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now