September 9, 1943 - February 2, 2019 Shana K James was born September 9, 1943, in Ft. Worth, Texas, to parents Shirley & Chester Spaulding, with two younger brothers: Chester (Mart) and Gordon. She loved her family dearly, and was especially close to her Granny Carter. She graduated from Highland Hills in San Antonio, and earned an Associates Degree from San Antonio College. Shana met the love of her life, Henry LeRoy James, in 1961. They married four years later on November 9, 1965, at the JP, and 2 years later had their firstborn son, Brandon Le. Shana and LeRoy gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Shanlyn Michelle, four years later. Their baby boy, Shane Gordon, came two years later. Together, the five enjoyed a lifetime together of highs and lows, many great memories, and transforming faith in Christ.
Shana enjoyed a lifelong career as a legal secretary, working at West & West and later at Martin & Drought for many years. Shana maintained many lifelong friendships with people from high school and those she worked with. She cherished these friends dearly.
Shana K was a light in this world that will be missed by many.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019