SHANE LANCE DIETRICH
1966 - 2020
Shane Lance Dietrich was called home to his maker on July 10, 2020, at the age of 53. He was born on July 31, 1966 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Dietrich, Sr. and Ella Mae; paternal grandparents, Joseph Dietrich and Minnie Dietrich Rankin; maternal grandparents, William and Pauline Bayers; sister, Cynthia Ann Pawelek, and brother, Bradley Dietrich. Shane is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Sharon Dietrich; brothers, Raymond "Sonny" Dietrich, Jr. (Judy), Michael Dietrich (Carey), Darrell Dietrich (Tina) and Troy Dietrich; mother-in-law, Jesus Hanks (Susie); God-daughter, AnneMarie Fayth Hernandez, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Shane was a generous man who put his family above all. He was a faithful friend to all he met. He will be missed by all who know and loved him.

Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
