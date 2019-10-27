|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing on Thursday October 24, 2019 of Shannon Troy Rohr of San Antonio, TX after a long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Shannon was born on March 27, 1970 in Madison, WI to Frank and Linda Rohr. Shannon is preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by his children Brandon Rohr and Hayley Rohr, sister Stephanie and her husband Timothy Ostaszewski, all of San Antonio, TX.
He is also survived by nieces and nephews Courtney Hollingsworth, Joshua, Justin and Faith Ostaszewski, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family is deeply grateful for all who impacted his life. "I have MS, but it does not have ME!"
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019