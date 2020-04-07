|
Carol Klein passed away quietly on April 5th, 2020 after a long 45-year battle with Lupus and kidney disease. Even though Carol was outgoing, joyful and loved being surrounded by friends and family, she had many friends who did not know of her illness, as she kept her personal struggles close to her and faced them with a quiet strength.
Carol was born in Fort Worth on October 23, 1946 to Bernice and William Chandler and moved quite a bit during her early years. While attending high school in San Angelo, she went to work in a hospital and quickly realized that medicine was the profession to which she aspired. When her family told her they were once again moving, she begged them to allow her to stay and finish high school in San Angelo and was finally allowed to do so on her own. Upon graduating, she did not have the money necessary to attend a medical school, so she attended nursing school at the University of San Angelo and became a registered nurse. This was to be her lifelong passion and profession, having reached her 50-year milestone just last year. Carol first worked for Sister's Charity Hospital in San Angelo, then spent 20 years as a medical case consultant with Employers Insurance and, finally, on her own for another 20 years. While self-employed, Carol covered a large territory throughout Texas that ranged from Laredo to El Paso, driving many miles a day to check on her patients.
When Carol wasn't working, she loved pursuing her passion for cooking and travel. Carol and her husband, Joel, were both members of Chaine des Rotisseurs, the oldest and largest food and wine society in the world. Carol made her greatest contribution to The Chaine as an officer Charge de Missions. In this role, she was responsible for organizing a number of trips in Washington D.C., Chicago, California, New Mexico and Arizona. She even earned the nickname, Charge de Road Trip.
Carol was a member of Agudas Achim Synagogue for 40 years, where she was active with the synagogue's sisterhood. She loved to assist with the annual Israeli Festival.
Carol is survived by her husband of 39 years, Joel Klein, her brother, Steve Chandler, her brother and sister in law, Howard and Paula Bernstein, her children, Alyssa Klein Tiras and her husband Mitchel Tiras, Meryl Klein Metni and her husband Alan Metni, Matthew Klein and nine grandchildren, Jordann and Carly Tiras, Ellie, Mia, Layla and Ava Metni and Gabriel, Zachary and Jonas Klein. Carol is also survived by her loving blue and gold macaw parrot of 36 years, Paco. Carol is predeceased by her Parent's and her sister, Sandra Jones.
Donations in Carol's memory may be sent to The Klein Family Scholarship Fund at Agudas Achim, San Antonio. This is a new fund established by Joel and Carol to be awarded to a rising high school senior in San Antonio to participate on a summer trip in Israel. Donations can be mailed to Agudas Achim at 16550 Huebner Road, San Antonio Tx 78248.
Funeral Service Live Stream: A graveside service will take place for immediate family only, due to Corona Virus social distancing protocol. Friends and family will be able to attend virtually via a livestream link at: https://agudas-achim.org/special-event-livestream/ on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00am.Rabbi Abraham to officiate.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with