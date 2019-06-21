|
|
November 8, 1944 - June 18, 2019
Sharon Ann Putt, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend passed away peacefully June 18, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 74. Born on November 8, 1944 to Fern Dickson and H.D. Tucker of Alexandria, Louisiana. She graduated from Southeastern State University in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in business. In 1973 she married the love of her life Bob, celebrated 46 years on June 3rd and had two daughters Sheri and Shannon.
A loving mother and homemaker, Sharon was a remarkable cook enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Although she had many talents; her greatest achievement and reward was her creative sewing and quilting. She never met a stranger with her infectious laugh and bright smile she lit up any room.
Sharon Putt was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Bob Putt, daughters Sheri (John) Wright, Shannon (Ryan) Whitehair; Granddaughters Mckenzie and Ryleigh Whitehair, Sister Diane (Ronnie) Bullard, Brothers David Tucker, Don Tucker and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held for friends and family Saturday, June 22 from 5-8; followed by funeral services Sunday, June 23 at 10am at Sunset Funeral Home
Published in Express-News on June 21, 2019