Sharon Elaine Dillow, age 69, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in San Antonio.

She was born on November 14, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Leroy Cagle and Alma Irene Moore. Sharon was preceded in death by her son, John Michael De La Rosa. She is survived by her husband, William G. Dillow; daughter, Denise Nicole Dillow Griswold (Adam); granddaughters, Kylie Nicole Dillow and Abigale Nicole Griswold; father-in-law, William S. Dillow; sisters, Elizabeth Maby, Gerry Reed and Deborah Flaherty; brother, Mark Cagle; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Backhaus; brother-in-law, Gary N. Backhaus; cousins, James Larry Brock and Patricia Brock and numerous other family members.

Thaddeus Greene will

officiate.

