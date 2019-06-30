Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Sharon Hill Tice

Sharon Hill Tice


1929 - 2019
Sharon Hill Tice Obituary
May 22, 1929 - June 23, 2019
Sharon Hill Tice went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born on May 22, 1929 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife Erma Lois Tice, parents Sharon, Sr. and Leona Tice, son Rory Clay Tice and brother Donald Tice. Sharon is survived by his daughters, Sharon Denise Ramirez (Richard) and Bonnie Schraub (Herbert); 5 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Rutledge Cemetery in Poteet, TX.

Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
