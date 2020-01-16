Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
The Veranda
1746 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX
Sharon Jackson


1955 - 2019
Sharon Jackson Obituary

Sharon Jackson was 64, she was born on October 3, 1955 and passed away on Dec 27, 2019. She is survived by her son Schuyller Jackson, his wife Zamanthan Jackson, sister Ann Hewett and niece Sonceray. Sharon was a Lymphatic drainage specialist, a World Ventures representative and was a board member of the Villa Dijon condominiums association. Sharon loved life and loved to travel. She was adventurous, loved the outdoors, loved her family and friends, hot yoga, scuba diving, lifting weights, working out, sharing, laughing, being generous and living a healthy lifestyle. Sharon was everything to everyone and will be missed more than words can express.

A celebration of life will be held at The Veranda located at 1746 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 at 1130am on Sunday January 19, 2020

Published in Express-News on Jan. 16, 2020
