Sharon Joyce Schufletowski, a devoted wife and mother died peacefully in her home on June 29, 2020 after a lengthy battle with lung

disease.

Sharon was born in Scobey, Montana on October 31, (Halloween) 1940 to Margaret Pfrimmer and Emil Paradis.

Sharon attended High School in Columbia Falls, Montana and was in the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. She was married to her High School sweetheart Frank Schufletowski on August 11, 1960 and they were married for 57 years until he died of Lymphoma in 2017. She obtained a Bachelors Degree at The University of Kansas. Sharon and Frank had 3 children: Lorelei, Suzanne, and Drew. Suzanne died of Breast Cancer in 2011.

After moving to Texas in 1972 Sharon spent the majority of the remainder of her life there. She also spent 12 years in Washington State in the 2000's.

Sharon worked at the following locations: Northcliffe Country Club, Bexar Savings, Frost Bank, the F.D.I.C., Whidbey Island Bank, and Pacific Northwest Bank.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her daughter Suzanne, her Mother Margaret Pfrimmer Smith, and her Father Emil Paradis.

Sharon enjoyed a lot of artistic endeavors including: international travel, dressing rubber ducks up for holidays, creating artistic porch displays, and dressing up as "Candy Girl" for Halloween.

Sharon was the world's best Mother and friend. She was dearly loved and will be missed terribly. She did not wish to have a funeral. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Sharon's name.