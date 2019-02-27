|
|
August 5, 1956 - February 24, 2019
Sharon Ruth Bauman, born on August 5, 1956, passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 62. Sharon forged several careers in her lifetime, the last and most enjoyable being employed by Good Shepherd. She and Richard worked for the Church as custodians, but especially enjoyed the many new friends they made. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Many thanks to all medical professionals and spiritual supporters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Mary Lou Doughty. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Richard Bauman; daughter, Amy Lauren Bauman; brother, Steven Porter Doughty and wife Karmen; grandchildren, Mary Emma and Stormy Elaine Bauman; numerous nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 5:00PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 PM, at Schertz Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family has requested that memorial donations be made to The Good Shepherd Catholic Church or a .
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019