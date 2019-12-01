|
|
Lt. Col Sharpe McCullough, Jr., U.S. Army, (Ret.) died peacefully on October 22, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1937, in San Antonio, to parents, Sharpe McCullough and Evelyn Pridgen McCullough. Sharpe graduated from Texas Military Academy as Class President, and Southern Methodist University. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, including two combat tours in Vietnam. Upon retirement, he acted as coordinator of the Joint Texas-South Australia Sesquicentennial and lived in Adelaide South Australia for 30+ years, operating a rural tourism service, where he founded one American football team and coached two more. Sharpe's family express their gratitude to Sharpe's loyal Australian friends. He was a member of the San Antonio Country Club and the San Antonio German Club. Sharpe is survived by his half-sister, Lee Rickabaugh, half-brother, Marvin Rickabaugh, and cousin, Charly Harpole. A graveside service will be held in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Parish, Charly Harpole, Scott Petty, Bob Vielock, Ryland Howard, MSgt. Richard "Dick" Killian, USAF, (Ret.), and Gordon Tuft. Memorial contributions may be made to a . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
