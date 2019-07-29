Home

1989 - 2019
July 24, 1989 - July 24, 2019
Shawana Robinson, 30 years old, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in El Paso, Texas on July 24, 1989 and went to Andress High School. She went on to earn her Real Estate License and worked for Keller Williams Heritage. She was a pillar in the community, always wanting to feed the homeless. She had a giving heart and paying forward mentality.
She enjoyed traveling, fashion, nutrition, fitness and anything involving family and friends. She believed family is EVERYTHING.
Shawana Robinson is proceeded in death by her Step-Father Larry Woods Sr.
She is survived by her Daughter; Brianna Hairston, Mother; Concepcion Pizarro-Bledsoe, Sisters & Brother; Yvonne Bledsoe, Andrea Roldan, Cristal Rhodes, Estrella Pizzaro, and Aaron Woods. Six nieces, a plethora of cousins, aunts, uncles, and Grandmother Irma Pizarro.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Brittany Gildersleeve, her best friend, all Realtor Associations, her loved ones and friends. Thank you for all of the support from near and far.
Services will be held in San Antonio & El Paso, Texas. For dates and times please visit: www.SunsetNorthFuneral
Home.com
Published in Express-News on July 29, 2019
