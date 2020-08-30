Sister Sheila Donegan, PBVM went peacefully to her eternal reward on August 26, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Bandon, Co. Cork, Ireland and ministered as an educator in the US. (Texas, California, Arizona).

She will be sadly missed by her beloved sister, Anne Bowen, nieces, nephews, friends, and her Presentation Sisters here in the US Unit. She was preceded in death by her parents John Donegan and Kate Dempsey, her siblings: Pat Donegan, Kathleen Hazel, Jack Donegan, Eileen Cullinane, Michael Donegan, and Sr. Brendan Donegan.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78230. The Rosary followed by Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:30 am.

It will be live-streamed; the website link is: https://livestreammedianetwork.com/st-matthews-church

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Special thanks for the loving care given to Sr. Sheila by the staff at the Heights on Huebner.