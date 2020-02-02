San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Sheila Wilson


1955 - 2020
Sheila Wilson Obituary

Sheila K. Wilson, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 30, 1955 to her parents, Fred and Stella S. Whisenant.

Sheila had a huge heart and enjoyed doing charitable acts for friends, neighbors and strangers, often assisting with feeding the homeless and doing kind acts for all those in need. She had a bigger than life personality and never met a stranger; she enjoyed telling stories, and treasured her time going out with her husband and friends. Sheila was a fashionista in her own right and was known for her amazing Bling.

Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Jack G. Wilson; daughter, Priscilla K Wunderl, granddaughter, Stella Wunderl, step-daughters, Sharon L. Fisher and Lisa D. English; and beloved friend, Natalia Castanon.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

TUESDAY,

FEBRUARY 4, 2020

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Pastor Craig Moyer will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the animal .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
