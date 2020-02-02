|
|
Sheila K. Wilson, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 30, 1955 to her parents, Fred and Stella S. Whisenant.
Sheila had a huge heart and enjoyed doing charitable acts for friends, neighbors and strangers, often assisting with feeding the homeless and doing kind acts for all those in need. She had a bigger than life personality and never met a stranger; she enjoyed telling stories, and treasured her time going out with her husband and friends. Sheila was a fashionista in her own right and was known for her amazing Bling.
Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Jack G. Wilson; daughter, Priscilla K Wunderl, granddaughter, Stella Wunderl, step-daughters, Sharon L. Fisher and Lisa D. English; and beloved friend, Natalia Castanon. MEMORIAL SERVICETUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 20206:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Pastor Craig Moyer will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the animal .
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020