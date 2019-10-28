|
Shelley Probber of San Antonio died of Pancreatic Cancer on October 26, 2019. She was 62 years of age. Beloved wife, adored Grandmother, admired colleague and friend, and respected Triathlete, Dr. Probber was known for her determination, grit and spirit, and an impish smile that would light up a room. A seven-time full Iron Man finisher, she struggled at times but always finished the race despite fatigue, injury, hypothermia and disease. Her last race was the Half-Ironman World Championships in Port Elizabeth, South Africa which she finished despite feeling ill. Her illness, undiagnosed at the time, was Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. She survived the disease for 14 months, well past the point where most people afflicted with pancreatic cancer have died from it.
Dr. Probber was the first in her family to graduate from college, working her way through college to earn an Undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton. She went on to earn her Master's degree from the University of Chicago and her Doctor of Psychology degree in Clinical Psychology from The Illinois School of Professional Psychology. She interned at the University of Texas School of Health Sciences in San Antonio and never left the City, practicing psychotherapy here for 27 years.
Her private practice specialized in families and children and she adored her younger patients, often sitting on the floor with them using games as therapeutic tools.
She was always challenged by endurance sports, participating in the Chicago Marathon, the New York City Marathon and others, and then triathlons. Her 7 Ironman distance races took her around the world and throughout the United States. She represented the U. S. in her gender and age group at the World Games in Germany.
Dr. Probber is survived by her husband, Terry Glaser of San Antonio, her step-daughter Katie Glaser-Meeks and Son-in-Law Trevor Meeks of Houston, Texas and two grandsons, Louie Meeks and Anthony Meeks, her sister Judy Probber of Portland, Oregon, her sister Helene Nathanson of Ronkonkoma, New York and brother Mark Probber of Huron, Ohio.
If there is a benefit to be found in a long illness such as the one that has claimed Shelley, it is the opportunity to learn how much your life has meant to so many people. Shelley knew she had led a life of meaning to so many because they had the time to tell her. Patients spoke of how she had changed their lives, how she had led them to choose a career of psychotherapy and follow in her footsteps, and athletes to dedicate their races to her fight against pancreatic cancer. Hers was a life well and joyously lived, and she will be sorely missed.
No flowers please. Instead, please help kill the disease that killed Shelley and that is killing so many thousands of others every year: Pancreatic Cancer. Make a check payable to MD Anderson and put "Pancreatic Cancer Moonshot Fund" in the memo portion of the check. Mail your checks to Dr. Robert Wolff, 1515 Holcombe Blvd-Unit 421, Houston, Texas 77030. This will help fund clinical trials and medical research into this cancer and one day lead to a cure. Not soon enough for Shelley, but perhaps soon enough for you, your family or your friends.
Burial is Monday, October 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Beth-El Memorial Park in San Antonio. May her memory be a blessing.
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with