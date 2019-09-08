|
January 27, 1931 - August 28, 2019
Sherman Miller, Sr., 88, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1931 in Pikeville, Kentucky to James Reese Miller and Mahala Coleman Miller. He is preceded in death by his wife, Consuelo Miller. He is survived by his children, Christina Guisti (Larry), Sherman Miller, Jr. (Victoria), Marguerite Parker, Joseph Miller (Peggy), Clara Rodgers (Charles), George Miller, Phillip Miller (Kim), Virginia Miller; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 W. Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78227, Sunday, September 8, 2019, 4:00p.m.-9:00p.m. with a rosary at 7:00p.m. Funeral Mass: Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:30a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: 1:00p.m., Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.sjh foundation.org
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019