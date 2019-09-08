Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Interment
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter Number 1
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherman Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherman Miller


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherman Miller Obituary
January 27, 1931 - August 28, 2019
Sherman Miller, Sr., 88, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1931 in Pikeville, Kentucky to James Reese Miller and Mahala Coleman Miller. He is preceded in death by his wife, Consuelo Miller. He is survived by his children, Christina Guisti (Larry), Sherman Miller, Jr. (Victoria), Marguerite Parker, Joseph Miller (Peggy), Clara Rodgers (Charles), George Miller, Phillip Miller (Kim), Virginia Miller; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 W. Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78227, Sunday, September 8, 2019, 4:00p.m.-9:00p.m. with a rosary at 7:00p.m. Funeral Mass: Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:30a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: 1:00p.m., Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.sjh foundation.org
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castle Ridge Mortuary
Download Now