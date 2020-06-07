Sherry Lee Morse, age 75, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Sherry is survived by her best friend and husband Ted Morse; her daughter, Stephanie Campos (Ed); and her son, Stephen Morse (LaShay). She will be remembered by her 3 grandchildren, Zachary Meacham, Autumn Campos, and Shayla Morse. Her sister, Glennell Rials; brother, Lloyd "Bubba" Handorf; and brother, Dale Handorf will also cherish her memory. She will forever be remembered by numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family members and dear friends. Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Handorf, mother, Mary Kennedy, and brother, Jim Handorf.

Sherry began her life's journey in Tucker, Texas, an East Texas small country community. She was born on December 22, 1944 to hard-working German parents who taught her values of God, country, and family; values so dear to Americans. During her formative years, homemaking, music, and basketball became her great passions. Sherry is the mother of two children and grandmother to three grandchildren. She began her college career at Henderson County Junior College and later transferred to Sam Houston State University (SHSU) to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. Because of her appreciation for the military, Sherry met the love of her life, Ted, an ROTC Cadet at SHSU. Together, they have been married 53 years and have been blessed to have lived in 15 American cities and 2 European countries, Germany and Netherlands. Being solid in her faith, Sherry has served faithfully in her church as children's Sunday School teacher, prayer warrior and choir member. Her sweet smile and warm greeting have been a blessing to all. As a college student at Henderson County, Sherry became the first female bus driver in east Texas for students that lived in rural areas. She has taught high school, government GED program for the military, and Project Head Start for preschoolers. Being a selfless mom, Sherry has always given priority to her family, friends, and others before herself. Her service to the community became a passion after her children became adults. Upon retirement from the U.S. Army, Ted and Sherry moved to Temple, Texas where she continued to serve her community as a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a group of citizens trained to support the Temple Fire Department. Additionally, she contributed many hours to an assisted living facility in Belton, TX as a bible study and worship leader and helping the local food bank to distribute food and clothing to families in need. After moving to San Antonio in late August 2015, Sherry continued her volunteer work for San Antonio Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit organization that delivers food to over 5,000 of our city's seniors who are homebound or housebound.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2020

2:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

Interment will take place in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Community Bible Church (Gold Canyon campus), ALS of Texas or Alzheimer's

https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/

