Sherwood Vanderslice Gregory


1950 - 2019
Sherwood Vanderslice Gregory Obituary
September 14, 1950 - July 23, 2019
Sherwood Vanderslice Gregory III passed away on July 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas after a long illness. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Sherwood V. Gregory, Sr. and Gertrude (Martin) Gregory on September 14, 1950. Sherwood grew up in San Antonio and moved to Houston in 1979 and later married Carol S. Parmeter- Gregory. Sherwood was a graduate of Texas State University and served as the Chapter President of his Alumni Association in Houston, Tx. He was also elected to serve on the Alumni Board for Texas State. An accomplishment, he was very proud of, for he loved working with the Texas State Alumni. His career spanned the oil and home improvement industries in the surrounding states of Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by both his father Sherwood V. Gregory, Sr. and Gertrude (Martin) Gregory. Survived by his sister Lucille Gregory Walker, his son Sherwood (Van) Gregory IV and his spouse Leslie Hewell, his son Nathan William Gregory and his girlfriend Sabrina Iacovazzo, and his Ex-wife Carol S. Parmeter- Gregory.
A Memorial Service honoring Sherwood's life will be held at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire Road, Houston, Texas 77024 on August 14th, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the afternoon. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall following the service.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 10, 2019
