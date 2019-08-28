|
March 26, 1943 - August 24, 2019
Shirley Ann Hasting, an angel sent to us in mortal form, rejoined the heavenly host on August 24, 2019, after bravely standing against pancreatic cancer for two years. Shirley was born in Breckenridge, Texas, graduated from Throckmorton High School, Midwestern University, and from Trinity University with a master's degree. An educator for forty-one years, she taught elementary school in City View ISD, Wichita Falls; Aldine ISD, Houston; Pleasanton ISD; and Pasadena ISD. In 1978, she joined North East ISD both teaching at Camelot Elementary and serving as the administrative aide after which she became the assistant principal at Montgomery Elementary. As principal, she reopened Serna Elementary in 1992, which was named for outstanding academic performance during her tenure; she retired from that position in 2008. Shirley was named president for Region 20 of the Texas Elementary Principals & Supervisors Association and received the prestigious Core Knowledge Teacher of the Year at the CORE Knowledge National Conference in 2005.
Shirley was a devoted member of Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, volunteering for Lunch Bunch and as a member of the Heart Pillow Ministry which provides comfort pillows to those who have had open-heart surgery as well as to women who have had mastectomies, to wounded warriors, and to those who are bereaved. Shirley was always at the church when needed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, William J. ("Bill") Timmons, her mother, Syble Brown, her first husband, William Noel Greig; and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband of thirty-six years, Howard H. Hasting, Jr; daughters, Carolyn R. Greig and Julie G. Hardaway; grandson, Alexander N. Greig (Jessica); granddaughters, Hallie Camille Hardaway and Kathleen Marguerite Hardaway; sister, Billie June Rose and her husband, Terry; her nephews Trey Rose (Charity) and Dr. Timothy Rose (Suzanne); and her dear cat LT. She is from a large Texas family and is also survived by numerous cousins. The annual family reunion was a highlight of each year.
The family thanks Dr. Walther Walthall, Dr. Allyson Harroff, and the caring staffs of Texas Oncology - San Antonio Northeast, Outpatient Surgery - Northeast Baptist Hospital, and radiology at Northeast Baptist Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Heart Pillow Ministry of the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church (825 E. Basse Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78209) or a .
A celebratory memorial of Shirley's life will be held in the sanctuary at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church on Friday, August 30, 2019, at ten o'clock A.M. with a reception to follow at the church.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 28, 2019