June 3, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Ann Kelley announces her passing on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Ronald and their children, Richard, Victoria, and Elizabeth. Shirley will also be remembered by her precious granddaughters Ashley, Monica, and Melissa.
Shirley dedicated her life to the deaf community and served for many years as Director, Regional School for the Deaf and later as Special Education Director in San Antonio Independent School District.
A Memorial Service in memory of Shirley will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Cornerstone Church Chapel located at 18755 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78258.
Published in Express-News on June 6, 2019