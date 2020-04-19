|
Shirley Ann Mann born in Floresville, Texas on November 21, 1944; went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020 at the age of 75. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Herbert Wallace Mann, parents Aubrey Connor Hunter and Elsie Mae McCary Hunter, siblings Marilyn Joyce Brown, Sybil Mae Hunter, Aubrey Gene Hunter and Jerry Hamil. Survivors include her loving daughter Linda B. Mann Payne and her husband Richard K. Payne, sisters Janice Elaine Porter and Gloria Faye Speck, granddaughters Lia Breann Polen and husband Daniel Polen, Kara Elise Johnson and Brooke Alexis Duncan, great grandchildren Grant Easton Polen, Luke Hunter Polen, Emery Rose Johnson and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
She was loved by all and she loved everyone, especially her family.
Her greatest love is her husband "Buddy".
Visitation will begin on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020