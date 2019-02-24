Home

Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Shirley Nieberding
Shirley Ann Nieberding Obituary
November 1, 1934 - February 18, 2019
Shirley Ann Nieberding was born in Akron, Ohio on November 1st, 1934 and died at the age of 84 on February 18th, 2019 at Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas. Miss Nieberding retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel and a registered surgical nurse. She had a brilliantly sharp mind

with a quick wit about her. While living in San Antonio, she first became a member of St. Helena's and later St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. and Cecilia R. (Eckenrode) Nieberding, fiancé, and aunts and uncles. She is survived by several cousins and many friends. A Rosary will be said at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 6680 Crestway Drive, San Antonio on Monday, February 25th at 10:00am, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am, followed by a bereavement luncheon. Burial will be in Akron, Ohio at the Holy Cross cemetery In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) or St. Vincent de Paul/St John Neumann Conference (SVdP/SJN Conference) oranother .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
