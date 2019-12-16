Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodland Baptist Church
15315 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Owen Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Owen Smith Obituary

Shirley Ann Owen Smith, age 71, passed peacefully and went to be with Our Lord on November 30, 2019.

She was born on April 13, 1948 in Dallas, Texas to Lewis and Dora Belle Owen. Shirley attended Southwest Texas State University and graduated with a degree in music education. While a student there, she lost her mother and was adopted into the large, loving Hinze family. Shortly thereafter, she met Kelley Smith, and they were married at First Baptist Church in San Marcos, Texas on May 30, 1970. Shirley went back to school, and graduated from UTHSCSA as a dental hygienist, which she practiced for years. She later earned her Masters in Counseling from Texas A&M Kingsville and worked as a middle school counselor until her retirement. Shirley was known for her love of church, where she was a longstanding member of the choir.

She loved fun, family, traveling with Kelley and their friends, and spending time with her 3 granddaughters. Shirley is survived by her adoring husband, Kelley; many Hinze and Smith brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews; her children, Tamara and Matthew and his wife Tamara Louise Smith (Chavez); and her grandchildren, Hannah, Lindsey, and Amaya.

She will be missed greatly but will be surrounded in Heaven by parents, brother Buddy, brother-in-law Gordon, and her sweet niece, Jennifer.

Please join her friends and family on December 17, 2019, at 1:00p.m. to celebrate her life at Woodland Baptist Church, 15315 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, Texas.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -