Shirley Ann Owen Smith, age 71, passed peacefully and went to be with Our Lord on November 30, 2019.
She was born on April 13, 1948 in Dallas, Texas to Lewis and Dora Belle Owen. Shirley attended Southwest Texas State University and graduated with a degree in music education. While a student there, she lost her mother and was adopted into the large, loving Hinze family. Shortly thereafter, she met Kelley Smith, and they were married at First Baptist Church in San Marcos, Texas on May 30, 1970. Shirley went back to school, and graduated from UTHSCSA as a dental hygienist, which she practiced for years. She later earned her Masters in Counseling from Texas A&M Kingsville and worked as a middle school counselor until her retirement. Shirley was known for her love of church, where she was a longstanding member of the choir.
She loved fun, family, traveling with Kelley and their friends, and spending time with her 3 granddaughters. Shirley is survived by her adoring husband, Kelley; many Hinze and Smith brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews; her children, Tamara and Matthew and his wife Tamara Louise Smith (Chavez); and her grandchildren, Hannah, Lindsey, and Amaya.
She will be missed greatly but will be surrounded in Heaven by parents, brother Buddy, brother-in-law Gordon, and her sweet niece, Jennifer.
Please join her friends and family on December 17, 2019, at 1:00p.m. to celebrate her life at Woodland Baptist Church, 15315 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 16, 2019