July 15, 1940 - February 24, 2019
Shirley Ann Robinson, beloved daughter, wife and mother, went home to her Lord and Savior on February 24, 2019, after a brave, hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born in Big Creek, Mississippi on July 15, 1940 to parents James Frederick Carter and Neva (Carter) Campbell, who both preceded her in death.
She was married for 56 years to the love of her life, Branch "Robby" Robinson. They met and were married in Greenville, Mississippi. She followed her soldier to Texas for tours of duty at Randolph, Laughlin and Bergstrom Air Force Bases and back to Randolph before retiring in Universal City and then in Live Oak, Texas. When he preceded her in death in 2014, her heart never fully recovered.
She was devoted to her family and is survived by her twin children, whom she loved fiercely and unconditionally-
daughter, Angela, and son, Alan and his wife, Susan.
She loved and was dearly loved by so many wonderful friends and family members.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 11 am at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 7735 Gibbs Sprawl Road, San Antonio, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider Shirley's request that donations be made to the Dorothy Brothers Scholarship Fund, benefiting the Children's Ministry c/o Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2019