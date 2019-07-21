Home

Shirley Ann Sanchez


1931 - 2019
Shirley Ann Sanchez Obituary
July 13, 1931 - May 1, 2019
Shirley Ann Sanchez, born on July 13, 1931, a native of San Antonio, TX, and a resident of Fairhope, AL, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 87. Shirley loved spending her time outdoors, gardening, fishing and spending time with her beloved cats. Shirley was a member of the Daughters of the King Organization at her church. She is preceded in death by her son, Terry Robinson. Shirley is survived by her son, Ray Robinson and his wife, Faye; sister, Margaret Wampler; one granddaughter, Ashley; a niece that she was very close to, Virginia Jenson, as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, 5909 Walzem Road, San Antonio, TX, 78218.
Expressions of condolence may be offered at www. hughesfh.com.
Hughes Funeral Home and Crematory in Daphne, AL is assisting the family.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
