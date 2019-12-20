Home

Services
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
508 N. Center St
San Antonio, TX
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
508 N. Center St.
San Antonio, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul United Methodist Church
Shirley Annette Cantu Erskine


1946 - 2019
Shirley Annette Cantu Erskine Obituary

Shirley Annette Cantu-Erskine was born on February 10, 1946 in San Antonio, TX to Florida C. Thompson and Thomas Cantu. Shirley was called to rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Shirley was one of the most loving, caring and passionate people that would brighten a room and everyone's heart and soul when she was around. As her dementia progressed her health declined but it was no match for her loving spirit or her strong faith in God.

Shirley's greatest joy besides her continuous faith in God and her family, was dancing. She especially loved line dancing. She went to District 2 Senior Center, faithfully every Tuesday and Thursday, just so she could line dance until her health declined.

Shirley Leaves to cherish her memories: a daughter, Pamela Erskine-Brown (Patrick); grandson, Deondre Brown; great aunt, Marie Bullock; cousins, Earl James Bullock Jr; Rick Bullock (Christine), Dianne Harris (Paul), and Marsha Jackson-Dobson (Arnold). And a host of other cousins, family and loving friends.

Services will be as follow: Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 starting at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 508 N. Center St., San Antonio, TX

Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. at St Paul United Methodist Church.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 20, 2019
