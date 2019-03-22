|
|
March 15, 2019
Shirley B. Rabb passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, with her children by her side.
She was a lifelong resident of San Antonio, retired from Atlanta Life Insurance Co.
She is survived by her children, Terri L. Williams (Doug), Robin V. Rabb, and Shaun Rabb (Marian); and one granddaughter, Kayla.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration
of Life Service at 11:00 am. Both will be held at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, 333 Martin Luther King Dr, San Antonio, TX, Rev. Otis I. Mitchell, officiating. Interment
will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2019