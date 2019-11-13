|
Shirley Beatty Wand, a retired math teacher, died peacefully in her sleep on November 9th. She was 79. She taught for ten years in Mississippi and for 25 years in San Antonio. She and her husband retired in 1997 and returned to Flora, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Wand, her parents Albert and Velma Beatty, her sister Charlene Williams and her brother Bob Beatty. Survivors include her son and his wife Baine and Kiki Farr and their children Cameron and Hailey of San Antonio and her sister Opal Womack of Tupelo, MS.
Visitation, with services following, will be at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home, Clinton MS from 10-11 am Thursday 11/14. Burial will be in the Flora Cemetery immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to FOA, P.O. Box 217, Flora MS 39071.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019