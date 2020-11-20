Shirley Cecilia Olivier, age 83, passed away suddenly on November 13, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, Texas; born on September 23, 1937 in Stonewall, Manitoba, Canada to Leslie Millington and Luvena Carrico. Later moving to St. Norbert, just outside of Winnipeg, the Millington family lived on the Trappist Monastery farm, with Les managing the dairy herd and Luvena raising their children, Shirley, Beverley, and Jim, in a most loving Catholic home.

Shirley attended the nearby Grey Nun Convent School. At the young age of 16, she met the man she would love for the rest of her life, Emile Luc Olivier. Shirley and Emile married on August 8, 1959 and their love story truly began. They moved to Georgetown, Ontario and began to raise their children, Catherine, Mark and Jane. Shirley filled her children's lives with love, good food, music, reading, and play, while teaching each child about the love of God and the Catholic church. In 1972, the Olivier family moved to Mexico to start a new dairy cattle business. Strangers in a new land, Shirley helped her children to appreciate and love a different culture, new foods and music, and to realize that home is where the heart is. In Mexico, another beloved child was born, Michael.

Shirley and Emile moved to Texas in 1975 and have lived in San Antonio, Houston, Austin, and again San Antonio ever since. Emile and Shirley began a very successful commercial hydroponics business. She lived a very good life with an ever-growing family, welcoming the new spouses of her children into her heart and truly joyous at the births of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also adopted by heart many other young kids and adults throughout the years, providing a mother's care to whomever needed it the most.

She was a gracious, kind, compassionate lady, polite and well-read, closely following the news of her large family and the world around her. Traveling was an important part of her life, which led her to see and appreciate people, their cultures, their homes. Mom prayed for each family member by name, prayed the rosary with her loved ones in mind, prayed countless novenas for special intentions, attended Mass faithfully and whether you knew it or not, she held you close in her heart and prayed for you.

Shirley is survived by the love of her life, Emile, her sister Beverley and Gerry Seier, brother-in-law Henri and Fran Olivier, daughter Catherine and David Anderson, son Mark and Christie Leslie, daughter Jane and Royal Lea, and son Michael and Danielle Morris Solis; grandchildren Ryan and Cassidy Kent, Julie and Jeff Coley, Joshua Anderson, Amanda and Zack Croft, Stephanie Anderson, Jennifer and Billy Chenault, Kimberly and Tazlyn Olivier, Amy and Matthew Giannini, Emily and David Tindall, Michelle and Scott Piesche, Jonathan Olivier, Marielle and Logan Stroud, Jackson Lea, Imogen Olivier, Isla Olivier; great-grandchildren Ryder and Ranger and soon Rowan Kent, Aiden and Ella Coley, Grayson Croft, Hunter Meadows, Lux Anderson, Will and Colette Chenault, Cynthia Villarreal, Cortney Villarreal, Rene Villarreal, Kagen Lalley, Lilli Flores, Avery, Nicolas, and Joseph Giannini, Cooper Tindall, Wesley and Evian Piesche, and nieces and nephews whom she loved. Welcoming her in to Heaven are her parents, in-laws, aunts, uncles, grandparents, great-grandparents, friends, and the Lord Himself.

Shirley's fierce love for her husband and family lives on in each of us. Please pass that torch.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North, ROSARY 2:30 P.M.

SERVICE 3:00 P.M.

