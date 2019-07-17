|
July 11, 2019
Mrs, Shirley Clifton, age 78, of San Antonio passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Shirley retired from AT&T after more than 30 years of service and worked in the insurance industry for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Clifton, and children, Dana Leigh Clifton and Mike Daniel Clifton. She is survived by her grandson, Daniel Lee Clifton; daughter- in-law, Bonnie Wood; step-grandchildren, John Michael (Emerald), Joseph (Kimberly), Stephen (Crystal); step-great-grand children, John Michael Jr., Sofia, Olivia; and numerous extended family and a host of friends.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Saturday, July 20, at 10:00 A.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 11:00 A.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Services will conclude in the chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelus funeralhome.com
Published in Express-News on July 17, 2019