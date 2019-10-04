Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Constance Driscoll


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Constance Driscoll Obituary

Shirley Constance Driscoll, 90, of Universal City, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday September 29, 2019. Shirley was born April 21, 1929 in Melrose, Massachusetts to Frank C. Duncan and Nellie M. Duncan.

Shirley is Preceded in death by her parents Nelle M. Duncan-Kelliher and Frank C. Duncan and Stepfather Fred Kelliher. Husband Paul L. Driscoll. Sons Allan W. Driscoll and Mark L. Driscoll. Sisters M. Jeanette Weber (Late-Allan), Billie J. Morris (Late-Bob) and N. Roberta Connolly (John). Shirley is Survived by her sisters Francis J. O'Brien (Stephen), Katherine E. Mulligan (Late-Austin), Margaret E. Shea (Daniel). Her Children Karen M. de la Mar, Laurie E. McGee (Late- Bobby), and David S. Driscoll. Granddaughter Paige Debner (Chris) and Greatgrandchildren Coy O. Debner and Rowyn L. Debner and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services for Shirley will be held on Monday October 7, 2019, 11:00 am at Colonial Funeral Home, Universal City, Texas. Private Interment will follow on a later date at Fort Sam Huston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas where she and her son Mark L. Driscoll will both finally be laid to rest.

Please leave condolences on www.colonialuniversal.com

Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now