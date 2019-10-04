|
Shirley Constance Driscoll, 90, of Universal City, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday September 29, 2019. Shirley was born April 21, 1929 in Melrose, Massachusetts to Frank C. Duncan and Nellie M. Duncan.
Shirley is Preceded in death by her parents Nelle M. Duncan-Kelliher and Frank C. Duncan and Stepfather Fred Kelliher. Husband Paul L. Driscoll. Sons Allan W. Driscoll and Mark L. Driscoll. Sisters M. Jeanette Weber (Late-Allan), Billie J. Morris (Late-Bob) and N. Roberta Connolly (John). Shirley is Survived by her sisters Francis J. O'Brien (Stephen), Katherine E. Mulligan (Late-Austin), Margaret E. Shea (Daniel). Her Children Karen M. de la Mar, Laurie E. McGee (Late- Bobby), and David S. Driscoll. Granddaughter Paige Debner (Chris) and Greatgrandchildren Coy O. Debner and Rowyn L. Debner and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services for Shirley will be held on Monday October 7, 2019, 11:00 am at Colonial Funeral Home, Universal City, Texas. Private Interment will follow on a later date at Fort Sam Huston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas where she and her son Mark L. Driscoll will both finally be laid to rest.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2019