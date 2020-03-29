Home

Shirley (Binnall) Davis

Shirley (Binnall) Davis Obituary

Shirley (Binnall) Davis, a loving mother and wife, was born on September 29, 1938 to Merrill and Kobina Binnall in Salt Lake City, Utah and died on March 14, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She is survived by: her sister, Carol Scott; her children, Jack M. Davis, Jr., Jeanette Turner, and Karen Bennett; daughter-in-law, Alice Davis; as well as her grandchildren, Jen Bennett, Billy Turner, and Shawn Turner; her four great grandchildren; and parrot, Echo. However, her greatest love was her husband, Jack M. Davis, who proceeded her to heaven.

Shirley always found the positive, no matter the situation. So today we know she finally strolls outdoors besides Jack; her mother; father; brothers Mervyn and Merrill; and all the pets she so loved.

Services will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Tuesday March 31st, but due to current restrictions only immediate family may attend.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
