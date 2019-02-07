June 8, 1928 - January 29, 2019

Shirley E. Donohue, age 90 of San Antonio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1928 in Bethlehem, PA to Clyde and Gladys Siegfried. After high school she attended Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ.



On September 9, 1950 she married the love of her life, John Donohue of Utica, NY. They moved to Chickasha, OK where Shirley became the organist at Epworth Methodist Church for six years. Shirley and John moved to Oklahoma City, OK where she was the organist for Nichols Hills Methodist Church. They moved to San Antonio in 1960 where she and John led the music program at Travis Park Methodist Church. Over the years, Shirley became the organist at St. John's Lutheran Church and ended her career as an organist and choir director at Beacon Hill Church in San Antonio at the age of 84.



Shirley was a choral director in the Harlandale School District and in the Northside School District at Marshall High School for many years and ended her teaching career at Boone Elementary in NISD.



Shirley directed the Beethoven Damenchor and was a pianist for Chorgemeinschaft Texas for over 30 years. She and John traveled with these choirs for many years throughout the US and Europe. John and Shirley belonged to The Harp & Shamrock Society for many years and played piano for countless Irish events.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Donohue. She is survived by the family she loved so much, including her children John, Bill, Jimmy (Mimi), Kathy (Kevin) Muchemore, Mark (Angel), Erin (Joe) Marshall, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, her sister Joyce Garner of Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232.



SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

FEBRUARY 13, 2019

11:30 AM

COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

211 ROLETO DR, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78213



Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery; Reception to follow at Beethoven Halle & Garden, S. Alamo & Pereida St.



