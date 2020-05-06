SHIRLEY ELEANOR VAN BIBBER
1943 - 2020
Shirley Eleanor Van Bibber age 94 of San Antonio quietly passed at home on Monday, May 4, 2020.She married Joseph Marshall Van Bibber on May 23, 1943 in Tucson, Arizona. They were married for 54 years before he passed away in 1997. She and LTC Joseph Van Bibber, U.S. Army (Ret.) they were reassigned by the Army from Japan to San Antonio in 1953.She is survived by her children, Donna Boyle (Billy) of Choctaw, OK, Karen Forest of La Grange, TX, David Van Bibber (Eileen) of Austin, TX and Michael Van Bibber (Mary) of San Antonio and Ricci Van Bibber (Sandy) of Bandera, TX; 17 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; nephew, Greg Seamands (Lisa) of GA; niece, Sue Seamands Smith (Randy) of FL; In addition to her husband, Mrs. Van Bibber is preceded in death by her brother, DonSeamands and his wife, Pat, her son-in-law, Chuck Forest, step daughter, Marsha Pickren and step son-in-law, Fred Pickren.SERVICEA Graveside Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West.


Published in Express-News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Mission Burial Park North
