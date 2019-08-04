|
February 8, 1929 - August 1, 2019
Shirley J. Trevor, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born February 8, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas to Harold Wilcox and Sadie Kennedy. Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother and always loved children. She founded the Coker United Methodist day school in 1961 and served as the director for 34 wonderful years. Through the school she touched and inspired so many lives. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Trevor; brother-in-law, Arthur Haswell; nephew, Michael Haswell; niece Cindy Price (Tom); daughter-in-law, Peggy Trevor; grandsons Clay Oakes III (Jamie) and Marcus Oakes; great grandchildren, Clay Oakes IV, Madelyn Oakes and Emmy Oakes; cousins Norma and Joe Guest and their family. She is predeceased by her husband, Hal Trevor; sons David Trevor and Stephen Trevor; sister Carol Haswell; parents Sadie and Edward Jeske and Harold Wilcox. SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Chapel Service will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel, 20900 IH10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North.
Donations may be made to the Coker Early Learning Center, 231 E. North Loop Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019