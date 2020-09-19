Shirley Lee Felps Jones of Bluffton, TX, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Temple, TX in the company of her loving husband. Shirley was born November 29, 1943 in Blanco, TX to Richard Milam Felps and Rosetta Brown Felps.

Shirley was a loving, stay-at-home mom for her daughters' early years then returned to school, earning a degree and worked in the aircraft industry. Shirley was an avid deer hunter, quilter, reader and was the librarian for her church. Proud of her heritage, she was a founding member of the Blanco County Pioneers Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Shirley was preceded in death by both of her parents and one brother, Steve Felps.

Shirley is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Martin T. Jones; their two daughters, Julie Farish (Bob) and Dana Dorsey; three grandsons, Reagan Farish (Ashley), Jon Farish (Amy), and Robert Farish; one great grandson Hudson; and her "sister by other parents" Shirley Mulligan.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Kingsland, 3435 Ranch Rd. 1431 W., Kingsland, TX 78639 (live streamed at youtube.com/firstkingsland). Interment will follow at 3:00 PM that afternoon at Miller Creek Cemetery near Johnson City, TX.

Memorial gifts can be made to First Baptist Church, Kingsland - Together Touching Lives, a Ugandan Ministry that exists to share the Gospel, teaching and equipping families dealing with unexpected pregnancies.