|
Shirley Mae Fears Davis was born on December 26, 1931, in Kilgore, Texas; the fifth of seven children born to Jonathan T. Fears, Sr. and Belma Denman Fears.
Shirley attended public schools in Lufkin, Texas, where she graduated from Dunbar High School in 1949. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Prairie View A & M University in 1953. She attended Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas, and Texas A & M University, Kingsville, Texas. She received Certification as an Early Childhood Specialist from Texas A &M University in 1971.
Shirley was married to Milbrew Davis in 1953, and to this union four children were born: Milbrew Jr., Charles James, Sabrina Joy, and Tammy Joyce. Shirley was baptized at an early age in the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church, Lufkin, Texas. She was confirmed in the Episcopal Communion at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, San Antonio, Texas in 1959. She was active in the life of the church: member and director of the Altar Guild, president of the Women of St. Philip's, charter member and president of the Order of the Daughters of the King, teacher and superintendent of the Sunday School, youth worker, and Represented the church at Council Meetings of the Episcopal Diocese Of West Texas.
Shirley loved children and spent thirty-three years as a public school teacher. She taught school in Lufkin, Corpus Christi, and San Antonio, Texas, and retired in 1990. After retirement she served as a mentor in Elementary Schools in the San Antonio Independent School District. Her community involvement included serving on numerous committees and boards as the Good Samaritan Center, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, City Public Service Advisory Council, Coliseum/Willow Park Neighborhood Association, volunteer in the San Antonio Public Library, chairperson of the Southside Day Care Reading Program, Each One Teach One tutoring program, and the Friends of the Carver Library Board. Shirley was a Life Member of the NAACP and the Prairie View A & M National Alumni Association, a member of the San Antonio/ Prairie View Alumni Chapter, an active member of the Prairie View A & M Class of 1953; the Retired Teachers Association, and the State and National Educators Association.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Milbrew Jr.; four brothers, and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, the Reverend Milbrew Davis; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles James and Michele; two daughters, Sabrina Joy and Tammy Joyce; two grand-daughters, Candace and Charlette; one great grandson, Dominick; two sister-in-laws; nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.
Services will be as follow: Visitation- Friday, January 10 at 5 pm to 7 pm at Saint Phillips Episcopal Church, 1310 Pecan Valley Dr., San Antonio, TX, 78210
Funeral – Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 11 am at Saint Phillips Episcopal Church