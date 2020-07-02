Shirley Jones went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 30, 2020. She was born in Salida, Colorado on August 12, 1934, to Raymond Kloht and Willie Smith Kloht.

Shirley loved all of her friends and co-workers. Until March of this year her favorite outing was attending the Senior Moments Bible study from Northwest Community Church. Her ministry at the church was making the Welcome Bags, including homemade cookies.

Shirley loved her family and enjoyed weekly Friday night dinners with them at her home. The pets (cats, dogs, a parrot and a skunk) that kept her company throughout the years were priceless to her and considered family.

Shirley attended Mirando City High School and received an Associate's Degree in accounting from San Antonio College. She worked many years for Central Power and Light in Corpus Christi, and in San Antonio for Metrotech Service Co., Computer Solutions, The Inn at Turtle Creek, and for the last 15 years for the Petterson Law Office and San Antonio Jewelry Appraisers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Willie Kloht. Survived by her daughters, Jacque Petterson (Jay), Rhonda Saenz (Mark), grandchildren Eric Bishop and Jennifer Saenz, and great grandsons Daniel Presas and Christian Petterson.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 3, 10:00 a.m. at Northwest Community Church, 8900 Guilbeau Rd., San Antonio, TX 78250. Please contact the church at (210) 680-3041 for details on how to view the livestream for those who wish to remain at home. For those who are comfortable attending in person, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SAMM Ministries.