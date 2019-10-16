Home

Shirley Mae Michalczak


1928 - 2019
Shirley Mae Michalczak Obituary

Shirley Mae Michalczak, age 91 of Seguin, joined our Lord and Savior on October 14, 2019. Visitation will begin on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 9944 Leslie Rd., San Antonio, Texas, 78254, with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Cathi Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Helotes Lutheran Cemetery. Shirley was born on August 17, 1928 in Sanger, CA to Peter M. and Sophie (Helzer) Metzler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Michalczak, her parents and her siblings, one brother and six sisters. Survivors include her son, Bruce Michalczak and wife Kathy; daughter Sharyl Mueller and husband Dennis; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. Pallbearers are Dennis Mueller, Tyler Mueller, Al Michalczak, Jason Michalczak, Deven Hernandez and John Patino. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to GRMC Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 9944 Leslie Rd., San Antonio, TX 78254.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 16, 2019
