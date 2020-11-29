Shirley Mangold, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Austin, TX due to pneumonia and heart complications. Shirley was born on June 23, 1930 in Niagara Falls, NY. She also met her husband, Donald Mangold there and were married on June 3, 1961. Shirley was a real estate agent in California, then sold Avon for many years in New Jersey before moving to San Antonio, TX in 1977. While Shirley may have lived in Texas, she always considered herself a Yankee from New York. Shirley was very active for over 30 years with Holy Spirit Catholic Church in San Antonio and enjoyed living in retirement communities. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald Mangold and her son, Michael Mangold. Shirley Mangold is survived by her son, Richard Mangold; her daughter, Carolyn Mangold; her sister Sally Guthrie; and her brother, James Baldwin. The family would like to offer their thanks to the staff of Brookdale Spicewood Springs Assisted Living in Austin for her care, friendship, and making her stay so enjoyable. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3rd, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY,

DECEMBER 3RD, 2020

1:00PM

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

FOLLOWED BY

PROCESSION

TO HOLY CROSS

CEMETERY

Deacon Warren Wilkins will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

