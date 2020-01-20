San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
8134 Blanco Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
San Fernando Cemetery No. II
746 Castroville Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Shirley McIlhenny


1935 - 2020
Shirley McIlhenny Obituary

After a short illness, Shirley McIlhenny, 84, of Flower Mound, Texas peacefully passed away on January 16, 2020 surrounded by family. A San Antonio native, she was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Charles Barberio; her brother, Charles, Jr.; nephews, Charles III, and Joseph Barberio. She is survived by sister in law, Mary Beth Barberio; Shirley's children and their respective spouses, Pamela (Chris) Kalivas, John (Susan) McIlhenny, Jr and Beth (Rex) Reasor; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; nephew, Edmund Barberio; and niece, Valerie Woodard. All who loved her dearly. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 20, 2020
