After a short illness, Shirley McIlhenny, 84, of Flower Mound, Texas peacefully passed away on January 16, 2020 surrounded by family. A San Antonio native, she was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Charles Barberio; her brother, Charles, Jr.; nephews, Charles III, and Joseph Barberio. She is survived by sister in law, Mary Beth Barberio; Shirley's children and their respective spouses, Pamela (Chris) Kalivas, John (Susan) McIlhenny, Jr and Beth (Rex) Reasor; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; nephew, Edmund Barberio; and niece, Valerie Woodard. All who loved her dearly. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North. ROSARYTHURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 20207:00 PMPORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST MASSFRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 202010:00 AMHOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH
Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery #2. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 20, 2020